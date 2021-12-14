Simple Energy has collaborated with the Indian Institute of Technology-Indore (IIT Indore) to develop a novel composite material with enhanced thermal stability and flame redundant properties for its flagship product, Simple One, and future products. The EV startup believes that this system will improve the safety, dependability, and lifespan of the battery modules in all its products.

The collaboration with IIT Indore will boost R&D and aid in the integration of lightweight vehicles with high-performance (composite) materials to reduce range anxiety and accelerate consumer demand in line with government standards.

Suhas Rajkumar, Founder, and CEO, Simple Energy said, “Currently, users are aware of the severity of the battery issues. Manufacturers need to develop new technology for the users’ safety. While the global EV market started looking for an option to tackle thermal runaway issues; Simple Energy is one step ahead on this. Our research team collaborated with IIT-Indore for developing a best optimal solution to address the issues."

Dr. I A Palani, Dean R&D, IIT Indore said "IIT Indore has collaborated with Simple Energy for this advanced technology application in thermal management systems. This tie-up will ensure to take the R&D to greater heights as it involves scholars from both teams. By completing such projects, Simple Energy will undoubtedly lead R&D and technology in the EV industry in India. We look forward to more such projects in the future with team Simple."

Simple Energy and IIT Indore worked together on this thermal management system for a year long.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.