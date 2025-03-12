Simple Energy launches the Simple OneS electric scooter at ₹ 1,39,999. With a range of 181 km, 105 km/h top speed, and four riding modes, it features a 7-inch touchscreen and advanced connectivity. The company plans to expand its presence with 150 new stores across 23 states.

Bangalore-based electric vehicle (EV) startup Simple Energy has expanded its product range with the launch of its latest electric scooter, the Simple OneS. Priced at ₹1,39,999 (ex-showroom), the Simple OneS is now available at the company's 15 showrooms across multiple cities, including Bangalore, Pune, Hyderabad, and Kochi. As part of its product realignment, Simple Energy has also discontinued the Simple Dot One.

1. Range and performance The Simple OneS is claimed to offer an IDC-certified range of 181 km on a single charge. It is powered by an 8.5kW PMSM motor paired with a 3.7 kWh fixed battery. The scooter can reach a top speed of 105 km/h and accelerates from 0 to 40 km/h in 2.55 seconds in Sonic mode.

2. Riding modes and features The scooter includes four riding modes—Eco, Ride, Dash, and Sonic—allowing users to adjust performance based on their needs. Additionally, the OneS comes with features such as a regenerative braking system, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and a new Park Assist function that enables both forward and reverse movement for easier manoeuvring in tight spaces.

3. Design and storage Retaining the design elements of its predecessor, the Simple Dot One, the new model comes in four colour variants: Brazen Black, Grace White, Azure Blue, and Namma Red. It offers 35 litres of underseat storage and a seat height of 770 mm.

4. Connectivity and smart features The scooter is equipped with a 7-inch touchscreen dashboard that supports Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and 5G e-SIM connectivity. Riders can manage phone calls, access turn-by-turn navigation, and customise dashboard themes. Over-the-air updates are also included.