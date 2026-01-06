Simple Ultra electric scooter debuts in India. Top 5 facts to know

Simple Energy has launched its new flagship electric scooter Simple Ultra, which has been introduced alongside the company's Gen2 scooter range, including the Simple One Gen 2 and Simple OneS Gen 2. With the launch of the new range of scooters, the EV portfolio of the company has grown to four distinct models.

The all-new Simple Ultra packs a mammoth 6.5 kWh battery pack, which enables this electric scooter with a range of 400 km on a single charge. The Simple Ultra gets the biggest battery pack and range on offer available for any electric scooter on sale, not just in India but globally as well. This makes the new electric scooter in the market more appealing and interesting.

If you are planning to buy the Simple Ultra, here are some key facts you must know.

Simple Ultra: Biggest battery for an electric scooter The Simple Ultra comes packing the biggest battery pack for any electric scooter not only in the EV manufacturer's own lineup, but globally as well. It is powered by a 6.5 kWh battery pack, which is integrated to the chassis and motor. In a nutshell, the Simple Ultra comes with a fully in-house integrated powertrain. This battery pack enables the electric scooter to sprint from 0-40 kmph in 2.77 seconds, making it 0.27 slower than the Simple One.

Simple Ultra: Longest range from any electric scooter The Simple Ultra electric scooter promises a range of up to 400 km on a single charge, which makes the Simple Ultra the only scooter to offer such a long range per charging cycle. Simple Energy claims the Ultra electric scooter promises the longest range by any electric scooter, not only in its own product lineup, but globally as well.