Simple Wave electric scooter launched at ₹1.10 lakh with 243 km range: Price, specs, features

Simple Energy has introduced its new family electric scooter, Simple Wave, in India at ₹1.10 lakh (ex-showroom) in Bengaluru. Simple Wave is marketed as being more functional than the company's performance-oriented ‘One’ range. The deliveries are expected to start on 25 September.

The ‘Simple Wave’ comes in 2.2kWh to 5kWh battery sizes. The variant determines the scooter's range, which is claimed to be 110-243 km. It also has a 920 mm seat and up to 70 litres of overall storage capacity, which includes a 63-litre compartment under the seat.

Simple Wave gets four battery options The Simple Wave S comes in two battery sizes, 2.2 kWh and 2.7 kWh, with claimed IDC ranges of 110 km and 132 km. The standard Simple Wave will be fitted with a 3.7 kWh battery and have a claimed range of 171 km. The higher-specification Simple Wave+ is powered by a 5 kWh battery with a projected electric driving range of 243 km.

View full Image View full Image Simple Wave S variants get EcoX, Eco and Ride modes, with a claimed top speed of 75km/h.

In addition, the powertrain has been upgraded in Simple Wave. The motor and battery management systems are now 3rd generation. The motor is also 15% smaller than previously. The prices for the higher variants are not available yet.

70-litre storage and longer seat One of the main concerns of the Simple Wave is its practicality. The scooter offers 70 litres of storage, according to Simple Energy. This includes 63 litres underneath the seat, 3 litres in a front cubby and a 4-litre side pocket, known as Pill Storage.

The scooter gets a 920 mm-long seat, which Simple Energy claims is the longest in the country. The back suspension is fitted with twin shocks, unlike the one range.

The seat height is 775 mm, and the ground clearance is 175mm. The Simple Wave's rear drum brake is also fitted with CBS, unlike the rear disc brake on the Simple One scooters.

Features and performance The Simple Wave S models are equipped with EcoX, Eco and Ride modes and offer a maximum speed of 75km/h. The Simple Wave and Simple Wave+ add a sports mode and have a claimed top speed of 90 km/h.

View full Image View full Image Simple Wave+ variant

Buyers can opt for a 5-inch LCD or a 7-inch TFT display. The features include Bluetooth, turn-by-turn navigation, OTA updates, regenerative braking and traction control, which Simple Energy calls GripSense on the Simple Wave.

Simple Wave vs Ather Konarc The Simple Wave is in the same segment as the recently launched Ather Konarc. Ather's announced 2.1kWh, 2.7kWh, and 3.5kWh battery pack sizes provide claimed IDC ranges of 100 km, 125 km and 161 km, respectively. It starts with an initial price of ₹99,999.