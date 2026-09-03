Simple Wave electric scooter launched at ₹1.10 lakh with 243 km range: Price, specs, features

Simple Energy has launched the Wave electric scooter in India at a starting price of 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru). It gets battery options up to 5kWh, with a claimed IDC range of up to 243 km and 70 litres of total storage.

Pragya Singha Roy
Updated3 Sep 2026, 10:09 AM IST
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Simple Energy has launched the Wave electric scooter in India.
Simple Energy has launched the Wave electric scooter in India.(Simple Energy)

Simple Energy has introduced its new family electric scooter, Simple Wave, in India at 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom) in Bengaluru. Simple Wave is marketed as being more functional than the company's performance-oriented ‘One’ range. The deliveries are expected to start on 25 September.

The ‘Simple Wave’ comes in 2.2kWh to 5kWh battery sizes. The variant determines the scooter's range, which is claimed to be 110-243 km. It also has a 920 mm seat and up to 70 litres of overall storage capacity, which includes a 63-litre compartment under the seat.

Simple Wave gets four battery options

The Simple Wave S comes in two battery sizes, 2.2 kWh and 2.7 kWh, with claimed IDC ranges of 110 km and 132 km. The standard Simple Wave will be fitted with a 3.7 kWh battery and have a claimed range of 171 km. The higher-specification Simple Wave+ is powered by a 5 kWh battery with a projected electric driving range of 243 km.

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Simple Wave S variants get EcoX, Eco and Ride modes, with a claimed top speed of 75km/h.

In addition, the powertrain has been upgraded in Simple Wave. The motor and battery management systems are now 3rd generation. The motor is also 15% smaller than previously. The prices for the higher variants are not available yet.

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70-litre storage and longer seat

One of the main concerns of the Simple Wave is its practicality. The scooter offers 70 litres of storage, according to Simple Energy. This includes 63 litres underneath the seat, 3 litres in a front cubby and a 4-litre side pocket, known as Pill Storage.

The scooter gets a 920 mm-long seat, which Simple Energy claims is the longest in the country. The back suspension is fitted with twin shocks, unlike the one range.

The seat height is 775 mm, and the ground clearance is 175mm. The Simple Wave's rear drum brake is also fitted with CBS, unlike the rear disc brake on the Simple One scooters.

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Features and performance

The Simple Wave S models are equipped with EcoX, Eco and Ride modes and offer a maximum speed of 75km/h. The Simple Wave and Simple Wave+ add a sports mode and have a claimed top speed of 90 km/h.

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Simple Wave+ variant

Buyers can opt for a 5-inch LCD or a 7-inch TFT display. The features include Bluetooth, turn-by-turn navigation, OTA updates, regenerative braking and traction control, which Simple Energy calls GripSense on the Simple Wave.

Simple Wave vs Ather Konarc

The Simple Wave is in the same segment as the recently launched Ather Konarc. Ather's announced 2.1kWh, 2.7kWh, and 3.5kWh battery pack sizes provide claimed IDC ranges of 100 km, 125 km and 161 km, respectively. It starts with an initial price of 99,999.

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The base variant of the Simple Wave, on the other hand, begins at 1.10 lakh and has a range of 110km. The currently announced variants of the Konarc S reach a maximum of 161 km, while the top Simple Wave+ reaches 243 km. The Konarc S also has 31 litres of under-seat storage, compared with Simple Wave's 63 litres. Simple Energy has confirmed that deliveries are scheduled for 25 September, but they have yet to clarify whether this applies to all variants.

About the Author

Pragya Singha Roy

Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.

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