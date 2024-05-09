Six airbags & a new engine: Maruti Suzuki drives in new Swift
Maruti Suzuki has said it will launch all new models with six airbags as standard hereon, and address regulation-related fuel efficiency mandates by offering the new Z-series engine on more of its products.
Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest carmaker known for its stronghold in the hatchback segment with more than a two-thirds share of the market, on Thursday announced the launch of a new generation of its popular Swift hatchback, at a starting price of ₹6.49 lakh ex-showroom.