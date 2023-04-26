Sixth-gen Mercedes Benz E-Class unveiled with larger interior ahead of electric transition2 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 09:37 AM IST
- The latest E-Class also boasts an updated range of drivetrains, including revamped petrol-electric plug-in hybrid systems available in select markets, now featuring a larger battery and an extended electric range of up to 115km (WLTP).
Mercedes-Benz has unveiled its latest E-Class sedan, set to hit the international market in the upcoming months. This sixth-generation model is among the last few internal combustion engine vehicles the automaker will produce before shifting to an all-electric lineup. Along with this significant transition, the new E-Class boasts a larger size compared to its predecessor, resulting in a more spacious interior.
