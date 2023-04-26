Mercedes-Benz has unveiled its latest E-Class sedan, set to hit the international market in the upcoming months. This sixth-generation model is among the last few internal combustion engine vehicles the automaker will produce before shifting to an all-electric lineup. Along with this significant transition, the new E-Class boasts a larger size compared to its predecessor, resulting in a more spacious interior.

The latest E-Class also boasts an updated range of drivetrains, including revamped petrol-electric plug-in hybrid systems available in select markets, now featuring a larger battery and an extended electric range of up to 115km (WLTP). Initially, the new E-Class will offer a selection of four- and six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines, all paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission as standard. Power output for these engines ranges between 196hp and 375hp.

All petrol and diesel engine variants come equipped with 48-volt mild-hybrid technology, with an integrated starter motor mounted on the gearbox delivering additional power and torque while enabling coasting properties for better fuel efficiency.

While most new E-Class models will feature standard steel spring suspension, higher-end models will be equipped with an improved version of Mercedes-Benz's AirMatic air suspension.

The new E-Class follows the design lineage of Mercedes' other two mainstream sedans, the S-Class and C-Class, while maintaining its traditional aesthetic. The sedan sports a larger grille, more defined headlamps, and an elongated hood compared to its predecessor. Mercedes offers various styling packages and AMG-line trims to further enhance the E-Class's visual appeal.

Inside, the cabin receives a comprehensive overhaul with a more contemporary digital interface, improved comfort, and premium materials, aligning with the automaker's push to position the traditional sedan as a symbol of luxury. The dashboard features a 12.3-inch instrument display and a 14.4-inch portrait-style infotainment display as standard, while buyers can opt for Mercedes-Benz's new Superscreen.

The new E-Class (W214) also introduces Level 4 autonomous technology, including driverless valet parking, previously exclusive to the S-Class. This function is available as an option in markets that permit it, such as Germany.

Moreover, the sixth-generation E-Class sedan and wagon sit on an updated version of Mercedes-Benz's Modular Rear Architecture (MRA) platform, providing added rigidity compared to the outgoing model. The E-Class All Terrain will also join the lineup next year, but there won't be a coupe or convertible as the C-Class and E-Class models will combine to form a new model called the CLE. A long-wheelbase sedan will also be unveiled in the coming months.

In India, the new E-Class (W214) will only be available in the long-wheelbase iteration, similar to the outgoing model sold in China and India. According to AutoCar India, a media publication, Mercedes-Benz has confirmed that India is the only right-hand drive market for the LWB E-Class, and the new model will debut around the second half of 2024 after the standard wheelbase model's launch.