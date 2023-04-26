Moreover, the sixth-generation E-Class sedan and wagon sit on an updated version of Mercedes-Benz's Modular Rear Architecture (MRA) platform, providing added rigidity compared to the outgoing model. The E-Class All Terrain will also join the lineup next year, but there won't be a coupe or convertible as the C-Class and E-Class models will combine to form a new model called the CLE. A long-wheelbase sedan will also be unveiled in the coming months.