Skoda has revealed the name of the upcoming sedan that will be part of the company's India 2.0 project. The SUV Kushaq was the first in this line-up. The launch date has not been revealed but Skoda has announced that the car will be unveiled during the winter season this year.

The new saloon for the A0 segment was named with the earliest days of Skoda Auto in mind. Starting in 1896, one year after the founding of the company, Václav Laurin and Václav Klement successfully marketed their first, jointly developed bicycles under the Slavia name.

Zac Hollis, Brand Director Skoda Auto India, says, “ŠKODA has a rich global legacy spanning more than 125 years. The SLAVIA name represents the beginning of a success story that has seen ŠKODA become one of the most renowned car makers. Rich in tradition, the SLAVIA name will now once again mark the start of a new era for the ŠKODA brand, this time on the Indian market. The SLAVIA will bring forth impeccable build quality, reliability and driving experience. We look forward to substantially growing our volumes in India and the SLAVIA will play a key role in delivering this objective."

Skoda Slavia is the Czech manufacturer’s second model developed specifically for the Indian subcontinent. The Kushaq and the Slavia as well as two Volkswagen models are all based on the MQB-A0-IN version of the Modular Transverse Toolkit.

As part of the India 2.0 project, Volkswagen Group has invested one billion euros in the development of four new vehicles (two ŠKODA and two Volkswagen models). Skoda Kushaq SUV has managed to get more than 10,000 orders since its launch in July. Skoda expects both Kushaq and the new Slavia to boost sales in India considerably.

Skoda claims that during the development of the Kushaq and the Slavia the company focused on the expectations of Indian customers.

Skoda is also investing in the ongoing expansion of its Indian dealer network. The brand is currently represented in over 100 cities, with 165 sales and service locations. The company's goal is to increase the number of locations to 225 by the end of 2022.

