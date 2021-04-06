Skoda has began the production of its popular sedan Octavia in India. The company will be manufacturing the new car from its Aurangabad plant in Maharashtra.

Skoda Octavia was first introduced in the year 2001. The newest model will be the fourth update to the line-up. The car is expected to launched in India later this month, according to Skoda Auto India.

"With the commencement of production, we also commit to a stronger product portfolio as we look to grow our presence in India. In line with our laser sharp focus on customer centricity " said Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India.

“We are also rapidly growing our network presence and have introduced several initiatives to ensure an unmatched ownership experience," he added.

The updated version of the Octavia was first introduced in a few global markets in the year 2019. The new car is based on the MQB platform from Volkswagen. Some major changes include an increase in length by 19mm and width of 15mm.

On the outside, the Octavia will get a more conventional design that looks similar to the new Skoda Superb. The interiors will include a horizontally placed infotainment screen and a twin spoke steering wheel.

Skoda is expected to launch the Octavia with a 2.0-litre TSI turbocharged petrol engine mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The engine can produce 190 hp of peak power. The company is expected to skip a diesel model.

Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, said "The Skoda Octavia has always offered a compelling combination of the brand's emotive design, exquisite interiors, class leading safety, and intelligent connectivity features, and the all new iteration pushes the yardstick further."

