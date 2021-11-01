Skoda Auto claims 116 per cent year-on-year increase in Oct sales

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Skoda Auto India today announced a 116% increase in October 2021 sales, compared to the same period last year. The company sold 3065 cars in October 2021, compared to 1421 cars sold in October 2020. It is still riding on the success of the Kushaq which has received 15000 bookings so far. The numbers have been on the rise for the Superb, Octavia and Rapid too, all of which have contributed to the increasing sales volumes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"With the implementation of the 'India 2.0' plan, which began with the introduction of Kushaq, there has been a strong emphasis on rapidly expanding network footprint across India. The brand is currently available in over 100 locations and has recently launched additional dealerships in major Indian cities," said Skoda.

