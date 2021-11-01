Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Auto News / Skoda Auto claims 116 per cent year-on-year increase in Oct sales

Skoda Auto claims 116 per cent year-on-year increase in Oct sales

1 min read . 12:10 PM IST Livemint

  • The numbers have been on the rise for the Superb, Octavia and Rapid too, all of which have contributed to the increasing sales volumes

Skoda Auto India today announced a 116% increase in October 2021 sales, compared to the same period last year. The company sold 3065 cars in October 2021, compared to 1421 cars sold in October 2020. It is still riding on the success of the Kushaq which has received 15000 bookings so far. The numbers have been on the rise for the Superb, Octavia and Rapid too, all of which have contributed to the increasing sales volumes.

“With the implementation of the 'India 2.0' plan, which began with the introduction of Kushaq, there has been a strong emphasis on rapidly expanding network footprint across India. The brand is currently available in over 100 locations and has recently launched additional dealerships in major Indian cities," said Skoda.

Skoda Auto has recently revealed the date when the new Slavia sedan will be revealed. The Slavia will be the second product after SUV Kushaq to be launched under the India 2.0 project by the Czech company. The new Skoda Slavia sedan will be competing with the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna and Honda City. It will hit the Indian market on November 18.

