Skoda Auto India has further expanded its used car business, Certified pre-owned, at over 100 dealerships. As on date, more than 2,500 used cars have been delivered through this platform.

Customers can buy a pre-owned car, sell their existing car of any make, model and condition or exchange the same and upgrade to a brand new Skoda. Each pre-owned facility offers detailed evaluations going through 115 quality check points by evaluation consultants trained by Skoda Auto India.

Customers wanting to upgrade to a brand new Skoda also get the benefits of a special Exchange Bonus. In addition, certain cars are thoroughly refurbished to ensure a delightful ownership experience for potential buyers.

Only select cars attain the ‘Certified’ badge conforming to the highest level of technical quality, clean titles and documents. These ‘Certified’ cars are offered a warranty of upto 1 year and 15,000 kms irrespective of the brands.

The ownership of the car is transferred to the new buyer and a copy of the revised Registration Certificate is made available to the seller of the car.

For 2022, Skoda Auto India is looking at deepening the digitalisation of the certified pre-owned business, introduction of retail finance options, and other key steps.

Zac Hollis, Brand Director, ŠKODA AUTO India, said, “Cars, more than any other machine, are likely to have you form an emotional connect. Especially a ŠKODA. With CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED, it is our attempt to ensure all kinds of ŠKODA cars are easily accessible to customers. It is a showcase of our 20+years in India and our long-standing quality and durability. Any customer or fan of ŠKODA can walk in to a CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED facility or log in to the site. And they will be assured of quality and surety. Be it buying a used ŠKODA, selling their ŠKODA, or exchanging for a brand new ŠKODA."