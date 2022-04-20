Skoda Auto expands its certified pre-owned car business across India

Zac Hollis, Brand Director, ŠKODA AUTO India, said, “Cars, more than any other machine, are likely to have you form an emotional connect. Especially a ŠKODA. With CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED, it is our attempt to ensure all kinds of ŠKODA cars are easily accessible to customers. It is a showcase of our 20+years in India and our long-standing quality and durability. Any customer or fan of ŠKODA can walk in to a CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED facility or log in to the site. And they will be assured of quality and surety. Be it buying a used ŠKODA, selling their ŠKODA, or exchanging for a brand new ŠKODA."