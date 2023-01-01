Skoda Auto India records 48% growth in sales in December

Meanwhile, Skoda has increased the price of Kushaq mid-size SUV in India. The company has hiked its price by up to ₹60,000. This is the third hike of Skoda Kushaq in the year 2022. First two hikes were announced in January and May this year. The price hike is effective from November 1 and is applicable across variants. However, prices of the Skoda Kushaq SUV’s Style 1.0 AT and Style 1.5 DSG variants remain unchanged.