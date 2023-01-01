Skoda Auto India records 48% growth in sales in December

Skoda Auto India records 48% growth in sales in December1 min read . 05:43 PM IST
- For the calendar year 2022, sales grew over two-fold at 53,721 units as against 23,858 units sold in 2021, the company added.
ŠKODA AUTO India on Sunday reported a 48 percent growth in sales at 4,788 units in December 2022. The automaker has sold 3,234 units in the same month of 2021, ŠKODA AUTO India said in a statement.
For the calendar year 2022, sales grew over two-fold at 53,721 units as against 23,858 units sold in 2021, the company added.
Petr Šolc, Brand Director, ŠKODA AUTO India said this year, "We doubled our sales over the previous year, we hit monthly and quarterly sales records, we expanded our network with more touchpoints and being closer to our customers."
The company said that it also exceeded the target of 225 sales and service touchpoints and has close to 240 customer touchpoints across India at present.
Meanwhile, Skoda has increased the price of Kushaq mid-size SUV in India. The company has hiked its price by up to ₹60,000. This is the third hike of Skoda Kushaq in the year 2022. First two hikes were announced in January and May this year. The price hike is effective from November 1 and is applicable across variants. However, prices of the Skoda Kushaq SUV’s Style 1.0 AT and Style 1.5 DSG variants remain unchanged.
The 1.5MT variant of Skoda Kushaq Style and Monte Carlo 1.5 MT will now demand a premium of ₹60,000. Similarly, the Ambition Classic 1.0 AT, Ambition 1.0 AT, Style 1.0 MT, Style 1.0 non-sunroof (NSR), and Monte Carlo 1.0 MT models have become expensive by ₹40,000 each.
The Czech automaker has increased the price of base Active 1.0MT model by ₹30,000. Price hike for Skoda Kushaq Style 1.0 AT (with six airbags), and Monte Carlo 1.0 AT variants have also been hiked by ₹30,000 each.
Other variants of the SUV that include the Ambition Classic 1.0 MT, Ambition 1.0 MT, Style 1.5 DSG (with six airbags), and the Monte Carlo 1.5 DSG have become dearer by ₹20,000.
