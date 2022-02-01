After recording a triple digit sales growth in 2021 along with rapid expansion of the network and customer touch points, Skoda Auto India begins 2022 by recording a 200% rise in sales for the month of January 2022, over January 2021. With 3009 units sold, Skoda Auto records a substantial jump in sales over the 1004 units sold in January 2021.

Based on the developed-for-India MQB-A0-IN platform, the premium mid-size sedan, Skoda Slavia will hit the road in March 2022. This is less than a year after the launch of the Kushaq, which is India’s first product on the MQB-A0-IN platform and is instrumental in the company’s’ growing sales.

Skoda Auto India began the year 2022 with the launch of the Kodiaq. The premium SUV comes in three trim levels, with all of them powered by the new, powerful and efficient TSI engines. Kodiaq has received an incredible response among Indian customers and is sold out for the year.

Zac Hollis, Brand Director, ŠKODA AUTO India, said, “The continuous growth in our sales volumes is a great statement for our entire team and reflects the confidence our customers have in us. We couldn’t have asked for a better start to the new year and it provides us with the right impetus needed to fulfil the targets we have set ourselves for 2022. We are looking forward to the rest of the year and are excited about the upcoming launch of SLAVIA, which along with KUSHAQ will drive our volumes going forward."

