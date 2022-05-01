Skoda Auto India has sold 5,152 units in the month of April 2022 compared to the 961 units sold in April 2021. The y-o-y jump translates into 436% growth. This is also a new record for Skoda Auto India as it is the second highest number of units sold in a month ever, after March 2022,’s sales performance.

The Czech automaker recorded 10,000 bookings for the Slavia within a month of launch. Skoda Auto India has a record-breaking quarter in Q1 2022, and a similar month in March 2022.

The company has expanded its network from 134 in start of 2021 to 190+ touchpoints as on date. In addition, actions like greater transparency with service cams in 45% of facilities, enhanced customer-oriented service packages, additional 2 years/unlimited km Parts Warranty, Battery Warranty, and a standard 3-year Paint Warranty with 6-year Corrosion Warranty on all car lines have increased customer confidence and satisfaction.

Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, said, “It is heartening to see that a sedan is helping us climb peak after peak in sales. The Slavia is a resounding success, while the Kushaq SUV continues finding newer homes. All of us at Skoda Auto India and our partners have been doubling our efforts in expanding our network, increasing customer touchpoints, penetrating markets we were not present in and being closer and more accessible to our customers. We have already crossed 190+ touchpoints so far and will only expand further. This ‘Beyond the Product’ approach is seeing us record consistent sales month on month."