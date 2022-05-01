Skoda Auto India sells 5,152 units in April 2022, records 436% y-o-y growth

Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, said, “It is heartening to see that a sedan is helping us climb peak after peak in sales. The Slavia is a resounding success, while the Kushaq SUV continues finding newer homes. All of us at Skoda Auto India and our partners have been doubling our efforts in expanding our network, increasing customer touchpoints, penetrating markets we were not present in and being closer and more accessible to our customers. We have already crossed 190+ touchpoints so far and will only expand further. This ‘Beyond the Product’ approach is seeing us record consistent sales month on month."