Czech automajor, Skoda Auto India, has today launched the Monte Carlo edition of Kushaq compact SUV with sporty black design elements. The Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo edition will be introduced at ₹15,99,000 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 1.0 TSI 6-speed manual, topping out at ₹19,49,000 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 1.5 TSI 7-speed DSG.

This edition of the Kushaq will be available exclusively in Tornado Red and Candy White colours. Moreover, the 1.0 TSI of the Kushaq Monte Carlo compact SUV is standard with start-stop recuperation.

The Kushaq Monte Carlo retains the Skoda signature grille which is adorned with a glossy black surround with similar ORVMs. The 17 inch alloy wheels are directly descended from the Octavia vRS 245. This new model now has a Monte Carlo fender garnish in place of the Skoda badge.

While the body colour offers a choice of Tornado Red and Candy White, the roof comes in contrasting glossy Carbon Steel paint lending the Monte Carlo with a prominent dual tone aesthetic. The roof comes standard with an Electric Sunroof with Anti-pinch Technology. The Carbon Steel roof complements the Matte Black Roof Rails running along the edge and the dark chrome external door handles below.

The roof ends where the Dual Tone Tailgate Spoiler begins. Further below at the rear is a trunk garnish at the door of the boot and a diffuser beneath the rear bumper, both in Glossy Black. This is balanced with a Glossy Black Diffuser at the front of the Monte Carlo as well. The chrome Skoda and Kushaq inscriptions at the rear are now Glossy Black. As are the L-Shaped surrounds for the air vents in the front bumper.

In the first ever visual differentiator between the 1.0 TSI and 1.5 TSI engines, the Monte Carlo 1.5 TSI will have Sporty Red calipers in the front wheels making it stand out from its 1.0 TSI stablemate.

The cabin of the Monte Carlo carries forward the motorsport heritage through the Luxe Interiors with Red and Black Dual-tone Upholstery and Ruby Red Metallic inserts. The front has ventilated Red and Black leather seats with ‘MONTE CARLO’ inscribed in the headrests. The rear hosts Red and Black leatherette seats with ‘MONTE CARLO’ inscriptions in two of the headrests. The leather wrap on the 2-spoke mutli-function steering also gets prominent delectable red stitching on it. Red ambient lighting at the front passenger dashboard provides a warm red aura to the cabin in the Monte Carlo.

The driver’s instrument console gets a 20.32 cm Skoda Virtual Cockpit with a red theme. The centre of the dashboard plays host to a 25.4cm Infotainment System with Skoda Play Apps and a red theme.

Zac Hollis, Brand Director, ŠKODA AUTO India said, “With our recent successes and our biggest ever month in India, it was only apt that we celebrated with a badge that embodies the Spirit of Victory at ŠKODA. The Monte Carlo is a car that appeals to the heart, to one willing to go the extra mile for the unique, subtle and sporty aesthetics. The Monte Carlo highlights a discrete sense of style. It is homage to the fact that you are driving a name soaked in pedigree and legacy of rally sport, providing a thrilling experience."