Skoda Auto announced a 234% increase in its July 2021 sales, compared to the same period last year. The company sold 3,080 cars in July 2021, compared to 922 cars sold in July 2020.

Sales in June 2021 stood at 734 units, which account for a 320% increase in July 2021 sales over June 2021. As per the company’s strategy, the surge in sales is fuelled by the launch of Kushaq, which will be one of the important growth drivers of the brand going forward.

The company claims that within a month of launch, Kushaq has already garnered close to 6,000 bookings. While customer deliveries of the 1.0L Kushaq have started, the 1.5L variant will arrive in dealerships in August, followed by customer deliveries.

2021 marks an important year for Skoda Auto in India, with the roll out of the ‘India 2.0’ strategy, which began with the launch of Kushaq. Customer deliveries of the 1.0L Kushaq began mid-July. According to a statement from the company, the increased customer engagement is also leading to rise in volumes across the complete range including Superb, Octavia and Rapid.

Zac Hollis, Brand Director – Skoda Auto India, said, “KUSHAQ was launched with the vision of substantially growing our volumes in India, and it is very encouraging to see our plan taking shape. Despite a challenging environment, we have managed to have a really successful launch, which is in line with our strategic focus and volume expectations. Moreover, the new launch has enabled us to build a strong momentum across the value chain. We are seeing a surge in dealership footfalls and customer enquiries. There is also a multi-fold increase in the requests for new dealerships from the dealer fraternity across India. We are pursuing an aggressive strategy of taking the ŠKODA brand to new and emerging markets across the country, with partners that share our vision of excellence and customer-centricity."

