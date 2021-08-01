Skoda Auto registers 234% increase in July sales on the back of new SUV Kushaq

Zac Hollis, Brand Director – Skoda Auto India, said, “KUSHAQ was launched with the vision of substantially growing our volumes in India, and it is very encouraging to see our plan taking shape. Despite a challenging environment, we have managed to have a really successful launch, which is in line with our strategic focus and volume expectations. Moreover, the new launch has enabled us to build a strong momentum across the value chain. We are seeing a surge in dealership footfalls and customer enquiries. There is also a multi-fold increase in the requests for new dealerships from the dealer fraternity across India. We are pursuing an aggressive strategy of taking the ŠKODA brand to new and emerging markets across the country, with partners that share our vision of excellence and customer-centricity."