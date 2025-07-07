Skoda Auto Volkswagen India takes the wheel for Bentley: Details here

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd (SAVWIPL) has officially added British super-luxury brand Bentley to the group’s portfolio.

This move will be effective from July 1, making Bentley the sixth marque under the company’s umbrella.

As part of the deal, SAVWIPL has taken the responsibility of exclusively importing, distributing and servicing Bentley vehicles across India.

Dedicated operations under Bentley India All marketing, sales and after-sales operations will be managed by the newly established entity, Bentley India, a group company of SAVWIPL, ANI reported.

This group will spearhead the brand's India strategy and oversee its retail network, the news agency reported.

Abbey Thomas has been appointed as the Brand Director of Bentley India and will lead the brand’s growth and operations in the Indian market.

Serving ultra high net worth crowd Piyush Arora, Managing Director and CEO of SAVWIPL, said the addition of Bentley "completes the group's portfolio - from the precision of German engineering to the timeless elegance and unmatched performance of British craftsmanship".

According to the company’s Executive Director, Sales, Marketing and Digital, Jan Bures, the new association will greatly benefit the ever-growing ultra high net worth individual (UHNW) segment.

Bures also assured that along with the company’s new dealer partners, they will collectively ensure the best of luxury and performance for their customers, the news agency reported, the news report said.

Bentley’s presence in India Bentley is no stranger to Indian roads as the legendary British brand has been a part of the country’s luxury car landscape for more than two decades.

Currently, Brentley has a total of 3 car models available in India, which include 1 SUV, 1 Coupe and 1 Sedan with showrooms across Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad.