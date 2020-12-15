Skoda Auto Volkswagen prepares for second innings under India 2.0 project

Mumbai: German carmaker Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd is preparing the groundwork for its second innings, under its India 2.0 project, by readying new cars for commercial launch next year, re-tooling the assembly lines and expanding capacity at its manufacturing plant in Chakan near Pune to prepare for the production of new cars, senior industry executives told Mint.

The German carmaker’s preparation plan also includes increasing the retail and service network as Skoda and VW brands are reworking strategy to improve dealer profitability, improving consumer outreach, drive brand awareness and add new first time customers through pre-owned car ventures, among several other critical areas.

Under its ambitious India 2.0 project, the German carmaker merged three of its Indian subsidiaries – Volkswagen India Pvt. Ltd, Volkswagen Group Sales India Pvt. Ltd, and Skoda Auto India Pvt. Ltd. last year to capitalise on synergies, enable quick decision making at the senior management level and approach the domestic market with a clear focus to enhance its consolidated market share in the mid-term.

Volkswagen Group, which entered India in 2001 with the Skoda brand and introduced the VW brand in 2007, has struggled to make a mark amid stiff competition from Japanese and Korean rivals. VW and Skoda brands together hold only 1.5% of India’s passenger car market, according to the Siam data, wherein VW contributed 1% and the remaining 0.5% came from Skoda.

Having commissioned an investment of one billion euros under the India 2.0 project two years ago, the VW Group plans to more than triple its market share to 5% by 2025.

Under the India 2.0 project, while the Skoda brand will lead in product development and engineering, the sales and marketing operations under Skoda and Volkswagen will remain the same. The VW Group will launch four new cars based on its heavily localised sub-compact MQB-A0-IN platform over 2021-22.

Aiming to capitalise on the demand momentum for sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in India, the group plans to launch a midsize SUV under Skoda and Volkswagen brands each next year.

Showcased at the Auto Expo earlier this year – Skoda’s Vision IN and Volkswagen’s Taigun – are expected to be priced in the ₹10-20 lakh bracket and will compete with the popular names such as Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Hector, Tata Harrier, and others.

“We are preparing the organisation to sell 100,000 Skoda cars a year by 2025 from 15,000 cars a year currently. We will launch the all-new midsize SUV by mid-2021, along with new Octavia and BSVI compliant Kodiaq SUV next year," Zac Hollis, director, sales, service and marketing for Skoda Auto told Mint in an interview.

He said the company is preparing to sell 30,000 Skoda cars in 2021-22. Skoda’s sales in FY20 stood at only 14,444 units.

“2021 will be the year of Volkswagen. We announced a plan to launch 4 SUVs for the Indian market in 2 years at the Auto Expo 2020. As part of that we have already launched T-Roc, which was sold out within 2 months of the launch, and Tiguan Allspace this year. Next year, we will be launching our most anticipated product under India 2.0 project – VW Taigun along with one more SUV," a spokesperson at Volkswagen Passenger Cars told Mint.

Company executives said that the group’s renewed dealer strategy involves appointment of only long-term and financially sustainable partners along with improving the profitability by opening up for pre-owned car business.

Hollis said the brand is expanding its footprint by doubling the Skoda dealer network from 65 at the start of 2020 to 130 by June 2021 and ramping up service workshops from 65 to 110 during the same period.

The VW brand, which already has a network of 150 sales, 116 service and 105 Das WeltAuto pre-owned car outlets across 105 cities, plans to ramp up to 160 sales touch points across 128 cities.

