Skoda Auto Volkswagen prepares for second innings under India 2.0 project

“2021 will be the year of Volkswagen. We announced a plan to launch 4 SUVs for the Indian market in 2 years at the Auto Expo 2020. As part of that we have already launched T-Roc, which was sold out within 2 months of the launch, and Tiguan Allspace this year. Next year, we will be launching our most anticipated product under India 2.0 project – VW Taigun along with one more SUV," a spokesperson at Volkswagen Passenger Cars told Mint.