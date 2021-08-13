Skoda Auto India has started customer deliveries of the newly launched 1.5L TSI-powered Kushaq from Friday. The Kushaq was launched on 28 June 2021. The 1.5L TSI-powered Kushaq will be available for test drives and sales at all Skoda Auto showrooms across India.

The 1.5L TSI Engine is from the Volkswagen Group's EVO series and features Active Cylinder Technology (ACT). The ACT automatically shuts down two cylinders when engine load is low in order to increase fuel efficiency.

The TSI engine delivers a power output of 150 PS @ 5000-6000 rpm and a torque of 250 Nm @ 1600-3500 rpm from its displacement of 1.5L. The engine can be either paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox or with a 7-speed DSG which is offered with paddle shifters. Kushaq offers a mileage of 17.95 kmpl for manual transmission and 17.71 kmpl for the automatic variant (ARAI certified).

The car competes with the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and even the upcoming Volkswagen Taigun which is based on the same platform and comes with identical powertrain and similar features.

Commenting on this, Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India said, "We are extremely thrilled to commence the deliveries of the 1.5L TSI Kushaq to customers. The fact that the 1.5L TSI engine can deliver 150 PS and 250 Nm of torque with a fuel efficiency of 17.95 kmpl is an incredible testament to the power of TSI and the technologically advanced ACT system. The Kushaq is a vehicle specially designed and Made in India. We are overwhelmed by the outstanding response to the car across India. I urge more and more customers to visit our showrooms and test drive the vehicle.’’

