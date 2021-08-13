Skoda begins delivery of Kushaq with 1.5-litre TSI engine. Details here

Commenting on this, Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India said, "We are extremely thrilled to commence the deliveries of the 1.5L TSI Kushaq to customers. The fact that the 1.5L TSI engine can deliver 150 PS and 250 Nm of torque with a fuel efficiency of 17.95 kmpl is an incredible testament to the power of TSI and the technologically advanced ACT system. The Kushaq is a vehicle specially designed and Made in India. We are overwhelmed by the outstanding response to the car across India. I urge more and more customers to visit our showrooms and test drive the vehicle.’’