Skoda cars get costlier from 1 October: Slavia, Kushaq, Kylaq, Kodiaq prices hiked ahead of facelift launch

Skoda Auto India has increased prices across its India portfolio from 1 October, with the ex-showroom hike capped at ₹20,000, or 1.2%, whichever is lower. The company says rising input and operating costs drove the price adjustment. The increase comes five days ahead of the Slavia facelift's 6 October, when Skoda is expected to announce the updated sedan's prices.

Advertisement

The company has not yet revealed the exact increase for individual models and variants, though the hike will apply across Skoda's India lineup. The range includes Kylaq, Slavia, Kushaq and Kodiaq, along with newer variants introduced in 2026 and performance-oriented models.

Skoda price hike from 1 October

Model Current ex-showroom price Maximum possible hike* Kylaq ₹ 7.59 lakh– ₹ 12.99 lakh Up to ₹ 15,588 Slavia ₹ 10.00 lakh– ₹ 18.19 lakh Up to ₹ 20,000 Kushaq ₹ 10.69 lakh– ₹ 18.99 lakh Up to ₹ 20,000 Kodiaq ₹ 36.99 lakh– ₹ 66.99 lakh Up to ₹ 20,000

Calculated at the announced maximum 1.2% increase and subject to the ₹20,000 cap. Depending on the variant, the actual increase could be smaller. Current prices and the maximum hikes have been taken from data as reported by V3Cars.

Slavia facelift launch on 6 October The price hike is in anticipation of the Slavia facelift launch on 6 October. Skoda Auto Volkswagen India has begun the production of the new sedan, and bookings are already open.

Advertisement

The exterior is updated with new styling and features. It will continue to use the 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI turbo-petrol engines. The 8-speed automatic will feature the 1.0-litre turbocharged 3-cylinder TSI, which replaces the 6-speed automatic, while the 1.5-litre 3-cylinder engine will pair with a seven-speed DSG.

Second Skoda price revision in 2026 This marks the second price adjustment of the year for Skoda. The company increased the prices of Slavia by up to ₹34,000 and Kylaq prices by up to ₹19,000 in January. At the time, the price of Kushaq rose by ₹5,000- ₹7,000, reports said.

Skoda had sold 72,655 cars in India in 2025. As of August 2026, the company has sold over 50,000 units for the year, an increase of over 8% from the previous year, according to CarWale.

Advertisement

Skoda has also announced a second batch of 50 Octavia RS units for India at ₹56.69 lakh ex-showroom. This is an increase of ₹6.70 lakh over the first batch due to the higher specification of the second batch, the company said.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.