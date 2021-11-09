Skoda drops interior design sketches of SLAVIA. See details

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Czech automaker, Skoda, has released the interior design sketches that offer a first glimpse of the much-awaited SLAVIA, before its world premiere. The premium midsize sedan’s cabin showcases the current interior concept, as featured in some of the brand’s other models along with the latest design elements. These include distinctive, round air vents, a horizontal decorative trim strip in a contrasting colour, and embossed wordmarks on the binnacle. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This new sedan will be launched this month with India first premier.

This new sedan will be launched this month with India first premier.

The central element in the interior of the current Skoda models is a free-standing infotainment display that is a clear stand out in the cabin of the new Skoda SLAVIA. Underneath the 25.4 centimetres touchscreen display is a character line referencing the silhouette of the Skoda grille. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It also serves as a hand-rest when operating the display. The width of the brand’s signature, spacious cabin is emphasised by a horizontal, seemingly floating trim strip in a contrasting colour, which extends all the way into the distinctive, round air vents on the sides. The digital instrument cluster’s display can be seen behind the two-spoke multifunction steering wheel.