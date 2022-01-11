Skoda is offering a preview of its first fully electric SUV , Skoda Enyaq iV, in official design sketches. The coupe variant of the all-electric Enyaq iV has an even more emotive design and, thanks to its aerodynamics, boasts an even greater range than the SUV version. The sketches show the gently sloping roofline, the rear with a sharp tear-off edge and side skirts in the body colour. The world premiere of the Enyaq Coupe iV is set for 31 January 2022 in the Czech capital of Prague.

With the new Enyaq iV, the Czech automaker is adding a particularly emotive variant to its first all-electric model series based on the Volkswagen Group’s Modular Electrification Toolkit (MEB). Side skirts painted in the body colour and large wheels give the new, four-door flagship model a powerful appearance.

The redesigned roofline enhances the elegance of the Enyaq Coupe iV. From the B-pillar, the roof slopes gently towards the rear and merges seamlessly with the tailgate. The rear styling is dominated by Skoda lettering in block capitals below a sharp tear-off edge and the brand’s signature C-shaped rear lights.

The front of the Enyaq iV is characterised by the large and striking grille and flat, sharply cut front headlights that accentuate the width of the vehicle. The sketch also shows a unique, sporty front apron.

The all-electric four-door Skoda Enyaq Coupe iV covers more than 535 km in the WLTP cycle when fitted with the larger battery. There is a choice of two battery sizes and three power variants with rear- or all-wheel drive. Just like in the Enyaq iV, the classic trim levels for the interior have been replaced with the design selections. The Enyaq Coupe iV boasts a a boot capacity of 570 litres.

