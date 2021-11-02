Skoda drops teaser for its sedan SLAVIA on Dhanteras. Check details

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Czech auto maker, Skoda, on Tuesday teased two official design sketches that offer a glimpse of the much-awaited sedan SLAVIA, before the official presentation in November 2021. The second new model from the INDIA 2.0 project follows the KUSHAQ SUV introduced in early 2021 and is a premium midsize sedan for the A0 segment. The SLAVIA is, likewise, produced locally in Pune and based on the MQB-A0-IN version of the Volkswagen Group's Modular Transverse Toolkit, which has been specifically adapted for the Indian market.

The first of the two design sketches features the SLAVIA's front and silhouette. The model's name evokes the early days of the company and the first bicycles sold in Mlada Boleslav from 1896 by founding fathers Vaclav Laurin and Vaclav Klement and means glory in Czech language.

The image shows the car's low front section, including a wide, hexagonal Skoda grille, extending all the way to slender, sharply defined headlights that feature an L-shaped daytime running light strip. Also visible are the coupé-style silhouette and long wheelbase, as well as a distinctive badge with the Skoda wordmark on the front wings.

The second sketch focuses on the rear of the new Skoda Slavia. The sedan’s roofline slopes towards the rear, where it merges into the boot lid. Adding further touches to the model’s distinctive looks are the Skoda wordmark in block letters and a rear apron with a chrome strip. In addition, reflectors on either side emphasise the vehicle’s width. Featuring the signature C-shaped Skoda lights design, the taillights are divided into two parts and extend into the boot lid.