Skoda Enyaq electric SUV set to hit Indian roads from February 27, 2024
Skoda Auto India is gearing up for a significant milestone as it prepares to launch its first electric vehicle, the Enyaq, in the Indian market on February 27, 2024, reported HT Auto. This move signals the company's entry into the electric vehicle (EV) segment in the country. The Enyaq, originally unveiled globally in 2022, is set to make its way to India through the Completely Built-Up (CBU) route.