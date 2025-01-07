On January 8, Skoda will unveil the 2025 Enyaq EV, featuring a refreshed design and improved performance. This electric SUV is expected to debut in India later this year, competing with electric vehicles such as the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Tesla Model Y.

Automobile company Skoda is all geared up to debut the 2025 iteration of its Enyaq EV in global markets on 8 January. The Czech automaker has teased the electric SUV in a new video, showcasing its updated design and enhanced features compared to its predecessor. The Enyaq, which is also poised to be the first electric vehicle from the Skoda-Volkswagen group to enter the Indian market, was earlier previewed through a series of sketches.

According to HT Auto, the upcoming Enyaq EV reflects Skoda's "Modern Solid" design philosophy, featuring an illuminated Tech-Deck grille, a revamped colour palette, and subtle improvements in both range and performance.

The refreshed styling reportedly draws inspiration from Skoda's Elroq electric SUV, which was unveiled last year. Key exterior updates include a sleeker grille, slimmer headlights connected by a black strip, and a rebranded bonnet with the Skoda name displayed in letters rather than a logo. The EV is expected to be available in three striking new colours: Velvet Red, Race Blue, and Energy Blue.

While detailed specifications are yet to be disclosed, Skoda has hinted at aerodynamic enhancements designed to improve the Enyaq’s range. Current models boast a range of 536–565 kilometres, depending on the battery and powertrain configuration. The 2025 model is expected to offer larger battery options and extended range variants. Existing versions feature a 77 kWh battery paired with a single electric motor, delivering up to 282 bhp, with the sporty RS version reaching 335 bhp.

As per the report, the Enyaq EV is set to make an appearance at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo, which opens on 17 January at Bharat Mandapam, Delhi. The official Indian launch of the 2025 version, however, is anticipated later this year. Once launched, the Enyaq EV will compete with the likes of the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Tesla Model Y, Kia EV6, Volvo C40 Recharge, and BYD Atto 3 in the growing electric vehicle segment.