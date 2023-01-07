Skoda Enyaq iV, an electric SUV, to arrive in India: All details

The Skoda Enyaq is currently produced in the company’s plant in Mlada Boleslav in the Czech Republic and is exported to multiple countries globally. The EV will debut in India from the same facility as a Completely Built Unit (CBU). Speaking on the plans for local assembly of the EV, Solc mentioned, “The company would like to test the demand and if demand is high, we can think of next steps."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}