Skoda Enyaq iV, an electric SUV, to arrive in India: All details

Skoda Auto India, an automobile company, has announced that it will soon enter the electric mobility space by launching its Enyaq iV in India by the next financial year (FY2023-24). Recently, the Director of sales and marketing at Skoda Auto India confirmed the development. Notably, the Enyag iV is the automaker’s first electric offering globally.
Speaking to the media, Petr Solc, Director of sales and marketing at Skoda Auto India, said, “Enyaq is the first electric model in Skoda’s global range. And we would like India to be the next market where Skoda brings the Enyaq. We are testing the Enyaq in India and we would like to bring it in the next fiscal year (FY2023-24)."
The Skoda Enyaq is currently produced in the company’s plant in Mlada Boleslav in the Czech Republic and is exported to multiple countries globally. The EV will debut in India from the same facility as a Completely Built Unit (CBU). Speaking on the plans for local assembly of the EV, Solc mentioned, “The company would like to test the demand and if demand is high, we can think of next steps."
To recall, Skoda Auto has recently revealed the performance version of the regular Enyaq iV SUV in the international market. The all-new Skoda Enyaq iV vRS electric SUV comes powered by 82KWh battery. It is claimed to deliver a driving range of 500km and can deliver up to 296 bhp power. The SUV is claimed to speed up to three-digit speed in 6.5 seconds and offers a top speed of 278kmph.
Packing 82KWh battery, the new Skoda Enyaq iV vRS electric SUV is said to charge from 10% to 80% in 36 minutes. The electric SUV comes with five driving modes - Eco, Comfort, Normal, Sport and Traction. Users can customize it as per their driving style.
Skoda says that the SUV is spacious for 5 people and boasts a storage capacity of 585 litres. The Skoda Enyaq iV vRS electric SUV features an extra 15 litres boot space as compared to its sibling.
Skoda Enyaq iV vRS electric SUV has a sporty-design with glossy-black front aprons, door mirrors, rear diffuser and more. The vehicle comes with Skoda’s ‘crystal face’ front grille and is equipped with 131 LEDs as standard.
