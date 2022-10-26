Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Auto News / Skoda Enyaq iV vRS electric SUV unveiled with 296 bhp and 500 km range

Skoda Enyaq iV vRS electric SUV unveiled with 296 bhp and 500 km range

1 min read . 03:49 PM ISTLivemint
Skoda Enyaq iV vRS electric SUV in Mamba Green colour variant

  • Packing 82KWh battery, the new Skoda Enyaq iV vRS electric SUV is said to charge from 10% to 80% in 36 minutes. The electric SUV comes with five driving mode.

Skoda Auto has revealed the performance version of the regular Enyaq iV SUV in the international market. The all-new Skoda Enyaq iV vRS electric SUV comes powered by 82KWh battery. It is claimed to deliver a driving range of 500km and can deliver up to 296 bhp power. The SUV is claimed to speed up to three-digit speed in 6.5 seconds and offers a top speed of 278kmph.

Skoda Auto has revealed the performance version of the regular Enyaq iV SUV in the international market. The all-new Skoda Enyaq iV vRS electric SUV comes powered by 82KWh battery. It is claimed to deliver a driving range of 500km and can deliver up to 296 bhp power. The SUV is claimed to speed up to three-digit speed in 6.5 seconds and offers a top speed of 278kmph.

Packing 82KWh battery, the new Skoda Enyaq iV vRS electric SUV is said to charge from 10% to 80% in 36 minutes. The electric SUV comes with five driving modes - Eco, Comfort, Normal, Sport and Traction. Users can customize it as per their driving style.

Packing 82KWh battery, the new Skoda Enyaq iV vRS electric SUV is said to charge from 10% to 80% in 36 minutes. The electric SUV comes with five driving modes - Eco, Comfort, Normal, Sport and Traction. Users can customize it as per their driving style.

Skoda says that the SUV is spacious for 5 people and boasts a storage capacity of 585 litres. The Skoda Enyaq iV vRS electric SUV features an extra 15 litres boot space as compared to its sibling.

Skoda says that the SUV is spacious for 5 people and boasts a storage capacity of 585 litres. The Skoda Enyaq iV vRS electric SUV features an extra 15 litres boot space as compared to its sibling.

View Full Image
Skoda Enyaq iV vRS electric SUV boot space
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Skoda Enyaq iV vRS electric SUV boot space
Click on the image to enlarge

Skoda Enyaq iV vRS electric SUV design

Skoda Enyaq iV vRS electric SUV has a sporty-design with glossy-black front aprons, door mirrors, rear diffuser and more. The vehicle comes with Skoda’s ‘crystal face’ front grille and is equipped with 131 LEDs as standard.

Skoda Enyaq iV vRS electric SUV design

Skoda Enyaq iV vRS electric SUV has a sporty-design with glossy-black front aprons, door mirrors, rear diffuser and more. The vehicle comes with Skoda’s ‘crystal face’ front grille and is equipped with 131 LEDs as standard.

View Full Image
Skoda Enyaq iV vRS electric SUV interior
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Skoda Enyaq iV vRS electric SUV interior
Click on the image to enlarge

The SUV has a faux leather treatment inside the cabin and carbon fiber effect on the dashboard. There is a large 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system on Skoda Enyaq iV vRS electric SUV. It is claimed to be the largest in any Skoda model. What’s more, there is a 5.3-inch digital cockpit with sat-nav and driving details.

The SUV has a faux leather treatment inside the cabin and carbon fiber effect on the dashboard. There is a large 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system on Skoda Enyaq iV vRS electric SUV. It is claimed to be the largest in any Skoda model. What’s more, there is a 5.3-inch digital cockpit with sat-nav and driving details.

As far as the pricing is concerned, Skoda Enyaq iV vRS electric SUV is likely to come with a starting price of £53,000. This translates to roughly 48.6 lakh in India.

As far as the pricing is concerned, Skoda Enyaq iV vRS electric SUV is likely to come with a starting price of £53,000. This translates to roughly 48.6 lakh in India.

Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP