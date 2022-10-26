Skoda Enyaq iV vRS electric SUV unveiled with 296 bhp and 500 km range

Packing 82KWh battery, the new Skoda Enyaq iV vRS electric SUV is said to charge from 10% to 80% in 36 minutes. The electric SUV comes with five driving mode.
Skoda Auto has revealed the performance version of the regular Enyaq iV SUV in the international market. The all-new Skoda Enyaq iV vRS electric SUV comes powered by 82KWh battery. It is claimed to deliver a driving range of 500km and can deliver up to 296 bhp power. The SUV is claimed to speed up to three-digit speed in 6.5 seconds and offers a top speed of 278kmph.
Packing 82KWh battery, the new Skoda Enyaq iV vRS electric SUV is said to charge from 10% to 80% in 36 minutes. The electric SUV comes with five driving modes - Eco, Comfort, Normal, Sport and Traction. Users can customize it as per their driving style.
Skoda says that the SUV is spacious for 5 people and boasts a storage capacity of 585 litres. The Skoda Enyaq iV vRS electric SUV features an extra 15 litres boot space as compared to its sibling.
Skoda Enyaq iV vRS electric SUV design
Skoda Enyaq iV vRS electric SUV has a sporty-design with glossy-black front aprons, door mirrors, rear diffuser and more. The vehicle comes with Skoda’s ‘crystal face’ front grille and is equipped with 131 LEDs as standard.
The SUV has a faux leather treatment inside the cabin and carbon fiber effect on the dashboard. There is a large 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system on Skoda Enyaq iV vRS electric SUV. It is claimed to be the largest in any Skoda model. What’s more, there is a 5.3-inch digital cockpit with sat-nav and driving details.
As far as the pricing is concerned, Skoda Enyaq iV vRS electric SUV is likely to come with a starting price of £53,000. This translates to roughly ₹48.6 lakh in India.
