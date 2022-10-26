Skoda Enyaq iV vRS electric SUV unveiled with 296 bhp and 500 km range

Skoda Auto has revealed the performance version of the regular Enyaq iV SUV in the international market. The all-new Skoda Enyaq iV vRS electric SUV comes powered by 82KWh battery. It is claimed to deliver a driving range of 500km and can deliver up to 296 bhp power. The SUV is claimed to speed up to three-digit speed in 6.5 seconds and offers a top speed of 278kmph.

