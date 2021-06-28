Skoda Kushaq has been launched in the Indian market. The new SUV has entered the hotly contested compact-SUV segment and will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier, Renault Duster, Nissan Kicks and even its upcoming sibling Taigun. The Kushaq is the first model to be launched as part of the company’s India 2.0 product campaign, which will comprise a total of four vehicles from Skoda and Volkswagen.

The new SUV has been priced at ₹10.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant with 1.0-litre turbo-charged petrol engine. The entry price for the 1.5-litre turbo-charged engine is ₹16.19 lakh. The company has introduced the car in three variants Active, Ambition, and Style.

The car will be offered in two petrol turbo-charged powertrain options. The new SUV is built on the new MQB-A0-In platform. Skoda claims it has managed to achieve a localisation level of up to 95% with the Kushaq.

View Full Image Pricing and colour options of the new Kushaq

In terms of dimensions, the Kushaq comes with 2,651mm of wheelbase which will be longer than its competitors, Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. The longer wheelbase will also provide the car will more cabin space. In terms of length, the new Kushaq is 4.25 meters long. The SUV gets a ground clearance of 188mm. The Kushaq gets 385 litres of boot space. In terms of overall length, width and height both Creta and Seltos are bigger than the Kushaq.

The new SUV will be available in five colours including Carbon Steel, Reflex Silver, Candy White, Tornado Red and Honey Orange.

The new Kushaq has been launched in two engine options that include a 1.0-litre three-cylinder TSI engine and a 1.5-litre TSI engine. Skoda has only introduced petrol engines with the Kushaq. The 1-litre engine produces 115PS of power and the 1.5-litre engine produces 150PS of power.

The company will be offering six-speed manual as well as a six-speed automatic transmission with the car. The SUV will also get a seven-speed DSG transmission.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.