Skoda India launches Creta-rival SUV Kushaq in India. Price, variants

In terms of dimensions, the Kushaq comes with 2,651mm of wheelbase which will be longer than its competitors, Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. The longer wheelbase will also provide the car will more cabin space. In terms of length, the new Kushaq is 4.25 meters long. The SUV gets a ground clearance of 188mm. The Kushaq gets 385 litres of boot space. In terms of overall length, width and height both Creta and Seltos are bigger than the Kushaq.

