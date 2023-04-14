Skoda India launches limited edition Slavia, Kushaq with exclusive features and striking designs

Skoda India launches limited edition Slavia, Kushaq with exclusive features and striking designs1 min read . Updated: 14 Apr 2023, 10:26 AM IST
- Both the Kushaq Lava Blue Edition and Slavia Anniversary Edition come equipped with mudflaps at the front and rear. The front grille ribs receive a chrome finish, and there is a chrome garnish on the lower portion of the doors and trunk.
Skoda Auto India had announced in 2022 their plan to introduce special editions of the Kushaq and Slavia models. Recently, Skoda has launched the Kushaq Lava Blue Edition and Slavia Anniversary Edition, exclusively powered by the 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine. The manual variant of the Slavia Anniversary Edition is priced at ₹17.28 lakh, while the automatic version costs ₹18.68 lakh. Similarly, the manual Kushaq Lava Blue Edition is priced at ₹17.99 lakh, and the automatic variant costs ₹19.19 lakh.
