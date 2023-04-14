Skoda India launches limited edition Slavia, Kushaq with exclusive features and striking designs

Skoda Auto India had announced in 2022 their plan to introduce special editions of the Kushaq and Slavia models. Recently, Skoda has launched the Kushaq Lava Blue Edition and Slavia Anniversary Edition, exclusively powered by the 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine. The manual variant of the Slavia Anniversary Edition is priced at ₹17.28 lakh, while the automatic version costs ₹18.68 lakh. Similarly, the manual Kushaq Lava Blue Edition is priced at ₹17.99 lakh, and the automatic variant costs ₹19.19 lakh.

Škoda's Lava Blue color option, which has been a hit with the Octavia, Superb, and Kodiaq sedans, will now be available for the first time in Škoda's India 2.0 lineup with the launch of the Kushaq Lava Blue Edition. Additionally, the Slavia Anniversary Edition, positioned higher than the top-end Style variant, comes with all the Style's safety and comfort features, along with additional decorative elements.

Inside the Slavia Anniversary Edition, the upgrades are noticeable, with an Anniversary Edition scuff plate and badge on the steering wheel, along with aluminum pedals. The dashboard is centered around a large 25.4 cm infotainment system featuring ŠKODA Play Apps and Wireless SmartLink. Additionally, the system is bundled with a powerful 380-watt audio system and a subwoofer.

Positioned between the Style and Monte Carlo trims, the Kushaq Lava Blue Edition comes with some unique features. The scuff plates bear the 'KUSHAQ' inscription, and each door has a puddle lamp that not only illuminates the ground below but also projects the Škoda logo.

In addition to the aforementioned upgrades, both the Kushaq Lava Blue Edition and Slavia Anniversary Edition come equipped with mudflaps at the front and rear. The front grille ribs receive a chrome finish, and there is a chrome garnish on the lower portion of the doors and trunk. The Slavia features an 'Anniversary Edition' foil on its C-pillar, while the Kushaq has an 'Edition' plaque on its B-pillar. Both models also come with headrest pillows and textile mats.

Moreover, both cars are compatible with E20 ethanol fuel mix and meet the RDE emission norms, which improve fuel efficiency by up to five percent in the Slavia and up to seven percent in the Kushaq.