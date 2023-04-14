Skoda India launches limited edition Slavia, Kushaq with exclusive features and striking designs

In addition to the aforementioned upgrades, both the Kushaq Lava Blue Edition and Slavia Anniversary Edition come equipped with mudflaps at the front and rear. The front grille ribs receive a chrome finish, and there is a chrome garnish on the lower portion of the doors and trunk. The Slavia features an 'Anniversary Edition' foil on its C-pillar, while the Kushaq has an 'Edition' plaque on its B-pillar. Both models also come with headrest pillows and textile mats.