Skoda India announced a 131% increase in its September 2021 sales, compared to the same period last year. The company sold 3,027 cars in September 2021, compared to 1,312 cars sold in September 2020. The recently launched Kushaq SUV has fueled the growth for the company. Apart from the SUV, other popular models that contributed to the sales includes the Superb, Octavia and Rapid sedans.

The Kushaq was the first car launched under Skoda's new ‘India 2.0’ strategy. Under this new strategy, the company plans to focus on rapidly increasing the network presence pan India. The brand is now present in more than 100 cities and has recently opened new dealerships in key cities across India.

Skoda Kushaq has entered an extremely competitive segment of compact SUVs. The current competition comes from Hyundai Creta (best-selling in the segment), Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier, MG Hector and even the new Volkswagen Taigun which is built on the same platform as Kushaq. MG has also introduced a new player in the segment MG Astor, which is based on the MG ZS EV.

Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, said, “ŠKODA AUTO India has managed to consolidate and move forward in September, despite the headwinds that the industry is facing in terms of some key components. We are confident of building our momentum, as we approach the festive season, and look forward to delivering an increasing number of ŠKODA vehicles across the country. India continues to be an important market for us globally, and we are focussing on strengthening our presence here."

