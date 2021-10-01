Skoda India registers 131% growth in September sales on the back of Kushaq SUV

Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, said, “ŠKODA AUTO India has managed to consolidate and move forward in September, despite the headwinds that the industry is facing in terms of some key components. We are confident of building our momentum, as we approach the festive season, and look forward to delivering an increasing number of ŠKODA vehicles across the country. India continues to be an important market for us globally, and we are focussing on strengthening our presence here."