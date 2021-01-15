Skoda has launched a new updated version of its premium sedan Superb. The company has priced the new refreshed version of the car at ₹31.99 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).

The new version will be available to the buyer in two variants. The entry variant of the new Superb is SportLine and the more expensive Laurin & Klement variant of the sedan is priced at ₹34.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new updated Superb uses a 2-litre petrol engine which is mated with a seven-speed automatic transmission.

Skoda Auto India Brand Director Zac Hollis said, "Since its introduction, the Skoda Superb has been a favourite for many 'value luxury' seekers in India.

"The refreshed Skoda Superb hosts some contemporary updates that further elevates its appeal and shall be appreciated by all," he added.

In terms of updates in the feature list, the new Superb comes with adaptive front-lighting system. The car also gets a virtual cockpit which is a customisable digital instrument panel that offers a perspective on comprehensive driving data and navigation, as a standard feature.

Skoda Superb also gets a 20.32 cm floating capacitive touch display, with proximity sensor, which features a glass design and an updated user interface. It is a part of the new generation Amundsen Infotainment System, with inbuilt navigation, developed by the company.

