Skoda Kodiaq 2024 and Superb Achieve 5 star safety ratings, set for India launch
Skoda Auto plans to launch the Kodiaq 2024 SUV and the Superb in India, both earning five-star safety ratings in Euro NCAP tests. Currently offering the highly secure Kushaq and Slavia models, Skoda aims to introduce these new models with advanced safety features next year.
Skoda Auto is set to expand its lineup in India with the upcoming launch of two vehicles that have achieved exceptional safety ratings in global crash tests. The Skoda Kodiaq 2024 SUV, slated for an early next year release in India, has earned a five-star safety rating in the Euro NCAP crash test, reported HT Auto. Similarly, the Superb, which is poised to return to the Indian market soon, saw its estate version achieve an equivalent rating.