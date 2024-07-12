Skoda Kodiaq 2024 and Superb Achieve 5 star safety ratings, set for India launch

Skoda Auto is set to expand its lineup in India with the upcoming launch of two vehicles that have achieved exceptional safety ratings in global crash tests. The Skoda Kodiaq 2024 SUV, slated for an early next year release in India, has earned a five-star safety rating in the Euro NCAP crash test, reported HT Auto. Similarly, the Superb, which is poised to return to the Indian market soon, saw its estate version achieve an equivalent rating. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Skoda offers two highly secure models in India, the Kushaq and the Slavia, both of which received five-star ratings in the Global NCAP crash tests last year.

The Skoda Kodiaq 2024 demonstrated outstanding performance across all safety parameters assessed by Euro NCAP. The SUV achieved an 89 per cent score in adult occupant protection, 83 per cent in child occupant protection, 82 per cent in pedestrian safety, and 78 per cent in safety assist features. Euro NCAP noted that the Kodiaq remained stable in the frontal offset test and provided sufficient protection for passengers. A detailed analysis of the crash test indicated that the Kodiaq has measures to prevent occupant-to-occupant injuries during accidents, effectively protecting the heads of both front-seat occupants. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The tested model of the Skoda Kodiaq 2024 is already available in global markets and is anticipated to be introduced in India as a Completely Knocked Down (CKD) unit. It is expected to include the same safety features as the global version, such as 10 airbags, autonomous emergency braking, a lane assist system, and driver fatigue detection.

Regarding the launch timeline, Skoda's Brand Director in India, Petr Janeba, mentioned that test units of the new Kodiaq SUV would soon arrive in India, with the official launch planned for the summer of next year. The SUV was recently seen undergoing testing on Indian roads in preparation for its debut.

In addition to the Kodiaq, Euro NCAP also evaluated the Skoda Superb, which received a five-star safety rating. The estate version of the Superb, tested by Euro NCAP, shares similar safety features with its sedan counterpart. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Superb excelled in the tests, securing 93 per cent overall points across adult, child, and pedestrian protection, as well as safety assist features. Skoda had discontinued the Superb sedan in India in April last year due to stricter BS6 phase 2 emission norms. Recently, Skoda introduced 100 unsold units of the sedan in India via the import route and may consider local manufacturing of the Superb in the future.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!