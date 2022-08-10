Skoda Kodiaq bookings re-open for 2023: Check price inside1 min read . Updated: 10 Aug 2022, 12:38 PM IST
- Skoda Kodiaq can be booked from authorised retail sellers across the country
Listen to this article
Skoda Auto India has reopened the bookings for the 2023 model of Skoda Kodiaq SUV. The car was introduced in January this year and was sold within 48 hours of its launch. The SUV can be pre-booked at authorized Skoda retailers across the country. It is notable that the company has also revised the price for the 2023 model of Skoda Kodiaq by up to ₹1.5 Lakh.