Skoda Auto India has reopened the bookings for the 2023 model of Skoda Kodiaq SUV. The car was introduced in January this year and was sold within 48 hours of its launch. The SUV can be pre-booked at authorized Skoda retailers across the country. It is notable that the company has also revised the price for the 2023 model of Skoda Kodiaq by up to ₹1.5 Lakh.

The base variant is priced at ₹37.49 Lakh, while the fully-loaded L&K model will now retail at ₹39.99 Lakh. The Sportline model of Skoda Kodiaq, on the other hand, will sell at ₹38.49 Lakh.

It competes with Hyundai Tucson 2022, Volkswagen Tiguan and Jeep Compass.

Skoda Kodiaq: Features

Skoda Kodiaq comes powered by 2.0 Litre TSI turbocharged petrol engine. It is claimed to deliver 187 bhp of power and 310 nm of torque. The company claims that the new SUV can sprint from 0 to 100 Kmph in just 7.8 seconds. It is equipped with a 7-speed DSG and features an all-wheel drive.

The SUV comes with an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 12-speaker Canton sound system. It offers smartphone connectivity and a 10.25-inch virtual cockpit. Other features include a panoramic sunroof, three-zone climate control and enhanced ambient lightning.

On the safety front, the Skoda Kodiaq SUV has nine airbags along with adaptive front headlights and electronic as well hydraulic brake assist. Stability control, defogging across transparent surfaces, multi-collision braking and park assist are other features available with the SUV.