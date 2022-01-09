Skoda Auto India plans to triple its annual sales volumes in 2022 since its entry into the Indian market in 2001. With the start of the New Year, Skoda India will be launching the new Kodiaq tomorrow, the first of the six product planned for 2022. “Continuing the charge will be the all-new Slavia sedan. Built on the same MQB A0 IN platform as the Kushaq, the Slavia will be the torchbearer of Skoda India’s 2022 calendar," said the Czech auto maker. The product line-up also includes updates to the Kushaq, Octavia and Superb.

The new Kodiaq will appeal to the ever-growing tribe of Indian customers looking for a large, luxurious SUV, suited for city and weekend drives, told Skoda Auto India. The SUV has been re-worked to suit the BS VI norms after it was pulled out for the absence of it.

Skoda Kodiaq will be among competitors like Volkswagen Tiguan and Hyundai Tucson. The facelift version will see changes to exterior and interior. The front seats come with hot and cool air ventilation feature. The Kodiaq 2022 will also see sunroof and ambient lighting.

The SUV has been fitted with latest digital infotainment system and features like Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

For safety, the facelift Kodiaq will ship with nine air-bags. It is likely to come in five drive modes; Eco, Normal, Sports, Snow and Individual.

For power, the 2022 Kodiaq SUV will be powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine which can get 190hp and 320Nm of peak torque. The engine is likely to come mated to a 7-speed DCT gearbox. The 2022 Skoda Kodiaq is likely to get a price tag around ₹35 lakh (ex-showroom).

From 10,387 cars sold in 2020, Skoda India achieved a triple digit growth of 130% with 23,858 units sold in 2021. For 2022, it aims to triple the 2021 sales volumes, keeping the mid-term target of 1,00,000 units set for 2025, it said.

