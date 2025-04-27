Skoda Kodiaq or Volkswagen Tiguan R Line? 5 reasons to choose the Czech SUV

When it comes to premium midsize SUVs, Volkswagen and Skoda have two powerful competitors for Indian consumers — the 2025 Skoda Kodiaq and Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line. Priced close to ₹48.69 lakh and ₹49 lakh respectively (ex-showroom), these two German-sourced cars are in the same category but offer significantly different experiences.

Interestingly, though both belong to the same Volkswagen Group family and both employ the very flexible MQB platform, the Kodiaq and Tiguan R-Line have been engineered with different priorities. Skoda's new Kodiaq is biased more towards a practical, family-focused direction, while the Tiguan R-Line positions itself as being the sportier, more performance-biased version.

Beyond exterior styling and brand philosophy, the Kodiaq edges out its twin through a few extra niceties that enhance luxury, convenience, and comfort. These subtle but meaningful refinements are what put the Kodiaq at the front for those wanting just a little bit more from their high-end SUV.