Skoda Kodiaq or Volkswagen Tiguan R Line? 5 reasons to choose the Czech SUV

When it comes to premium midsize SUVs, Volkswagen and Skoda have two powerful competitors for Indian consumers — the 2025 Skoda Kodiaq and Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line. Priced close to ₹48.69 lakh and ₹49 lakh respectively (ex-showroom), these two German-sourced cars are in the same category but offer significantly different experiences.
Interestingly, though both belong to the same Volkswagen Group family and both employ the very flexible MQB platform, the Kodiaq and Tiguan R-Line have been engineered with different priorities. Skoda's new Kodiaq is biased more towards a practical, family-focused direction, while the Tiguan R-Line positions itself as being the sportier, more performance-biased version.
Beyond exterior styling and brand philosophy, the Kodiaq edges out its twin through a few extra niceties that enhance luxury, convenience, and comfort. These subtle but meaningful refinements are what put the Kodiaq at the front for those wanting just a little bit more from their high-end SUV.
Extra seating
One of the most distinguishing differences between the two SUVs is their seating arrangement. The Skoda Kodiaq is unique in its three-row configuration, providing room for as many as seven passengers, while the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line is a strict five-seater. That being said, it's worth noting that the third row of the Kodiaq is better suited for children or pets than full-size adults. Practicality is a big plus point for the Kodiaq — with both rear seats folded, it reveals a cavernous 1,976 litres of space behind.
360 degree camera
Although both the Skoda Kodiaq and the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line are equipped with the most critical safety features, the Kodiaq has an advantage with the addition of a 360-degree camera system. The feature gives a bird's-eye view of the SUV, which is invaluable when parking and maneuvering through congested traffic or narrow corners — something the Tiguan R-Line lacks in its standard trim.
Ventilated and powered seats
Both Skoda Kodiaq and Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line feature heated front seats, but the Kodiaq goes one step further by providing seat ventilation too — a feature that's nearly indispensable for coping with India's hot summers. The Tiguan, on the other hand, provides only heating, restricting comfort during warmer temperatures.
Skoda also raises the stakes with power-adjustable front seats with a memory function, whereas the Tiguan R-Line has only partial electric movement, and manual fore-and-aft adjustment. Skoda's advantage is also furnished by the extendable under-thigh support for the front seats — a minor but considerate touch that taller drivers will actually reap over longer distances.
Window sunshades
Another thoughtful nicety of the Skoda Kodiaq is fitting manual sunblinds to the rear glass — an old-world but highly practical feature, considering the scorching Indian summer. The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line, by comparison, deletes this amenity in the assembly plant, making users seek third-party sources in case they want heat protection.
Variants
Skoda is providing more flexibility to buyers with the 2025 Kodiaq by selling it in two distinct versions — the Sportline and the range-topper Laurin & Klement (L&K). Volkswagen, on the other hand, sells the Tiguan in a lone, fully-kitted R-Line version. While this may not be the end of the world for some, the Kodiaq's two-variant approach enables customers to more closely match their purchase to their requirements and budget. With a price difference of approximately ₹1.8 lakh between the Sportline and the L&K trims, Skoda essentially addresses a broader segment of premium SUV buyers.