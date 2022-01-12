The newly relaunched Skoda Auto SUV Kodiaq has been sold out within 24 hours of its launch, the Czech company said. Skoda launched the new reworked Kodiaq in India at a starting price of ₹34.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The 7-seater 4x4 SUV has garnered orders for the next four months, it said. The SUV has been launched in three trims; Style, SportLine and Laurin & Klement. The top model is priced at ₹37.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

The SUV has been re-worked to suit the BS VI norms after it was pulled out for the absence of it. Skoda Kodiaq will be among competitors like Volkswagen Tiguan and Hyundai Tucson.

Kodiaq 2022 comes with redesigned front and rear, new off-road features and a hexagonal grille. The SUV features a new bonnet, the front and rear bumpers are now body-coloured, and the head and taillight clusters have new cosmetic and functional additions to them. The headlights now have the Crystalline LEDs with illuminated eyelashes and dynamic turn indicators at the rear.

Kodiaq is equipped with a 20.32 cm infotainment touchscreen equipped with inbuilt navigation and full connectivity. The SportLine and L&K trims come with a fully programmable Virtual Cockpit with digital dials and a digital console that complements the 26.03 cm media interface with five themes.

The SUV has been fitted with latest digital infotainment system and features like Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, the facelift Kodiaq ships with nine air-bags.

For power, the 2022 Kodiaq SUV gets a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine which can get 190hp and 320Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 7-speed DCT gearbox across four wheels.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.