Skoda released three new design sketches of its upcoming SUV Skoda Kodiaq. The large SUV launched the brand's SUV campaign in the year 2016 and is also available in a seven-seater option.

The brand has now refreshed the look and features of the new SUV. The company has announced that the new version of Kodiaq will launch on 13 April.

View Full Image New Skoda Kodiaq tail light sketch

The first design sketch shows the front of the revised Skoda Kodiaq. The SUV gets a redesigned bonnet, to make it look more upright.

The SUV gets the trademark Skoda grille with double slats. The headlights, which are slimmer than in the predecessor, combine with the fog lights positioned below to create a new four-eyed face. Another new feature is the redesigned front apron, with a wider central air intake framed by L-shaped trim elements on either side and an aluminium-look insert.

View Full Image The Skoda Kodiaq headlight

The second sketch is a close-up of the remodelled front headlights. It shows two LED modules arranged one on top of the other. The third sketch shows that the sharply drawn taillights now also have a more slimmed-down look, mirroring their counterparts at the front.

The arrival of the Kodiaq in 2016 marked the start of the current Skoda SUV family and the model nomenclature using names starting with a K and ending with a Q. Available with seven seats on request, the company claims that over 600,000 units of the SUV have been produced, and it is offered in 60 markets around the world.

