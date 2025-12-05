Subscribe

Skoda Kushaq facelift launch likely in January 2026. Top 3 facts to know

The Skoda Kushaq facelift is expected to come with a host of features and design updates.

Mainak Das
Published5 Dec 2025, 12:17 PM IST
Advertisement
The Skoda Kushaq facelift is expected to come with a host of features and design updates.
Personalised Offers on
Skoda Kushaq
Check Offers
The Skoda Kushaq facelift is expected to come with a host of features and design updates.

The Skoda Kushaq has been a key revenue churner for the brand. The Kushaq blends affordability and premiumness, in a single package. First launched in 2021, the Kushaq has been playing a key role in the Volkswagen Group's India 2.0 project, which is being spearheaded by Skoda. The SUV quickly became a popular model in the highly competitive segment of Indian passenger vehicle market. The Skoda Kushaq is now preparing to receive a facelift. The updated version of the SUV is expected to launch in India in January 2026.

Advertisement

The revamped Skoda Kushaq would come with significant design updates, a refined and upgraded feature list. However, the powertrain choices of the SUV would remain unchanged. The expected changes would make the Skoda Kushaq more upmarket and modern.

Check similar cars

Find more cars

Skoda Kushaq

₹ 10.61 - 18.43 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Volkswagen Taigun

₹ 11.8 - 19.83 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Tata Sierra

₹ 11.49 - 20.49 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Kia Seltos 2026

₹ 12 - 21 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Kia Syros

₹ 9 - 17.8 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Tata Curvv

₹ 9.66 - 18.85 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers
2026 Skoda Kushaq facelift: Key expectations
ExteriorInteriorSafetyPowertrain
  • New design radiator grille
  • New headlamps
  • New taillights
  • Updated front and rear bumpers
  • Updated tailgate
  • New design alloy wheels.
  • Panoramic sunroof
  • New touchscreen infotainment system
  • New digital instrument cluster
  • Upgraded audio system
  • 360-degree camera
  • Electrically adjustable front seats
  • Ventilated front seats
  • 6 airbags
  • ABS with EBD
  • Traction control
  • Electronic Stability Programme (ESP)
  • Hill hold control
  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
  • 1.0-litre turbo-petrol
  • 1.5-litre turbo-petrol
  • 6-speed MT
  • 6-speed AT
  • 7-speed DCT

Here is a quick look at the top changes the Skoda Kushaq facelift is expected to receive.

Skoda Kushaq facelift: Exterior

The Skoda Kushaq facelift is expected bring a host of exterior updates, in line with the automaker's modern styling philosophy. It would get new design radiator grille, redesigned headlamps and taillights, revamped bumpers at front and rear, updated tailgate. Also, it would feature new design alloy wheels.

Skoda Kushaq facelift: Interior

The SUV would sport a host of new features and technology inside the cabin. The 2026 Skoda Kushaq is likely to receive a panoramic sunroof, a updated touchscreen infotainment system, new digital instrument cluster, a refined audio system, a 360-degree camera. Also, there would be electrically adjustable and ventilated front seats. The safety features would remain unchanged.

Advertisement

Skoda Kushaq facelift: Powertrain

The 2026 Skoda Kushaq facelift is expected to retain the same engine and transmission choices as the existing model. The engine choices include a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol motor. Transmission choices include a six-speed manual gearbox, a six-speed automatic unit and a seven-speed DCT automatic unit.

 
 
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Business NewsAuto NewsSkoda Kushaq facelift launch likely in January 2026. Top 3 facts to know
Read Next Story