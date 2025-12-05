Skoda Kushaq facelift launch likely in January 2026. Top 3 facts to know

The Skoda Kushaq has been a key revenue churner for the brand. The Kushaq blends affordability and premiumness, in a single package. First launched in 2021, the Kushaq has been playing a key role in the Volkswagen Group's India 2.0 project, which is being spearheaded by Skoda. The SUV quickly became a popular model in the highly competitive segment of Indian passenger vehicle market. The Skoda Kushaq is now preparing to receive a facelift. The updated version of the SUV is expected to launch in India in January 2026.
The revamped Skoda Kushaq would come with significant design updates, a refined and upgraded feature list. However, the powertrain choices of the SUV would remain unchanged. The expected changes would make the Skoda Kushaq more upmarket and modern.
|2026 Skoda Kushaq facelift: Key expectations
|Exterior
|Interior
|Safety
|Powertrain
Here is a quick look at the top changes the Skoda Kushaq facelift is expected to receive.
The Skoda Kushaq facelift is expected bring a host of exterior updates, in line with the automaker's modern styling philosophy. It would get new design radiator grille, redesigned headlamps and taillights, revamped bumpers at front and rear, updated tailgate. Also, it would feature new design alloy wheels.
The SUV would sport a host of new features and technology inside the cabin. The 2026 Skoda Kushaq is likely to receive a panoramic sunroof, a updated touchscreen infotainment system, new digital instrument cluster, a refined audio system, a 360-degree camera. Also, there would be electrically adjustable and ventilated front seats. The safety features would remain unchanged.
The 2026 Skoda Kushaq facelift is expected to retain the same engine and transmission choices as the existing model. The engine choices include a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol motor. Transmission choices include a six-speed manual gearbox, a six-speed automatic unit and a seven-speed DCT automatic unit.