Skoda Kushaq gets expensive in India: Here are the details2 min read . Updated: 05 Nov 2022, 02:21 PM IST
- This is the third hike of Skoda Kushaq in the year 2022. First two hikes were announced in January and May this year.
Skoda has increased the price of Kushaq mid-size SUV in India. The company has hiked its price by up to ₹60,000. This is the third hike of Skoda Kushaq in the year 2022. First two hikes were announced in January and May this year. The price hike is effective from November 1 and is applicable across variants. However, prices of the Skoda Kushaq SUV’s Style 1.0 AT and Style 1.5 DSG variants remain unchanged.