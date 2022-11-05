Home / Auto News / Skoda Kushaq gets expensive in India: Here are the details

Skoda has increased the price of Kushaq mid-size SUV in India. The company has hiked its price by up to 60,000. This is the third hike of Skoda Kushaq in the year 2022. First two hikes were announced in January and May this year. The price hike is effective from November 1 and is applicable across variants. However, prices of the Skoda Kushaq SUV’s Style 1.0 AT and Style 1.5 DSG variants remain unchanged.

The 1.5MT variant of Skoda Kushaq Style and Monte Carlo 1.5 MT will now demand a premium of 60,000. Similarly, the Ambition Classic 1.0 AT, Ambition 1.0 AT, Style 1.0 MT, Style 1.0 non-sunroof (NSR), and Monte Carlo 1.0 MT models have become expensive by 40,000 each.

The Czech automaker has increased the price of base Active 1.0MT model by 30,000. Price hike for Skoda Kushaq Style 1.0 AT (with six airbags), and Monte Carlo 1.0 AT variants have also hiked by 30,000 each.

Other variants of the SUV that include the Ambition Classic 1.0 MT, Ambition 1.0 MT, Style 1.5 DSG (with six airbags), and the Monte Carlo 1.5 DSG have become dearer by 20,000.

Recently, Skoda introduced the performance version of the regular Enyaq iV SUV in the international market. The all-new Skoda Enyaq iV vRS electric SUV comes powered by 82KWh battery. It is claimed to deliver a driving range of 500km and can deliver up to 296 bhp power. The SUV is claimed to speed up to three-digit speed in 6.5 seconds and offers a top speed of 278kmph. The all-new Skoda Enyaq iV vRS electric SUV is said to charge from 10% to 80% in 36 minutes. The electric SUV comes with five driving modes - Eco, Comfort, Normal, Sport and Traction. Users can customize it as per their driving style.

