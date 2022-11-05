Skoda has increased the price of Kushaq mid-size SUV in India. The company has hiked its price by up to ₹60,000. This is the third hike of Skoda Kushaq in the year 2022. First two hikes were announced in January and May this year. The price hike is effective from November 1 and is applicable across variants. However, prices of the Skoda Kushaq SUV’s Style 1.0 AT and Style 1.5 DSG variants remain unchanged.

The 1.5MT variant of Skoda Kushaq Style and Monte Carlo 1.5 MT will now demand a premium of ₹60,000. Similarly, the Ambition Classic 1.0 AT, Ambition 1.0 AT, Style 1.0 MT, Style 1.0 non-sunroof (NSR), and Monte Carlo 1.0 MT models have become expensive by ₹40,000 each.

The Czech automaker has increased the price of base Active 1.0MT model by ₹30,000. Price hike for Skoda Kushaq Style 1.0 AT (with six airbags), and Monte Carlo 1.0 AT variants have also hiked by ₹30,000 each.

Other variants of the SUV that include the Ambition Classic 1.0 MT, Ambition 1.0 MT, Style 1.5 DSG (with six airbags), and the Monte Carlo 1.5 DSG have become dearer by ₹20,000.

