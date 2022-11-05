Skoda Kushaq gets expensive in India: Here are the details

Recently, Skoda introduced the performance version of the regular Enyaq iV SUV in the international market. The all-new Skoda Enyaq iV vRS electric SUV comes powered by 82KWh battery. It is claimed to deliver a driving range of 500km and can deliver up to 296 bhp power. The SUV is claimed to speed up to three-digit speed in 6.5 seconds and offers a top speed of 278kmph. The all-new Skoda Enyaq iV vRS electric SUV is said to charge from 10% to 80% in 36 minutes. The electric SUV comes with five driving modes - Eco, Comfort, Normal, Sport and Traction. Users can customize it as per their driving style.